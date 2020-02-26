US forest chief: 'Tough choices' to fund wildfire prevention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of the U.S. Forest Service says her agency is working with partners to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire, but acknowledged that a budget proposal for the next fiscal year reflects "tough choices and trade-offs."

Some senators are concerned about zeroing out forest restoration program funding that has helped finance projects covering thousands of acres in over a dozen states.

Hotter and drier conditions across the West are making wildfires more intense and destructive as they burn through overgrown forests, with California among the hardest hit.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico says a bipartisan contingent of lawmakers want as much funding restored as possible in the face of a changing climate.