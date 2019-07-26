The U.S. Economy Is Slowing As Trade War Takes A Toll

The broadest measure of U.S. economic growth fell to a 2.1% annual rate in the second quarter — down from a 3.1% pace in the first three months of 2019, the Commerce Department said. A drop in exports, amid the trade war with China and other countries, contributed to the slowdown.

Friday's gross domestic product report is a key indicator ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate cut next week.

The Commerce Department cited a number of other factors for the slowdown, including drops in business investment and investments in commercial and residential real estate. Consumer and government spending remained strong.

Don't see the graphic above? Click here.

