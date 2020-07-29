US attorney urges city to embrace surge in federal agents

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson is defending a decision to deploy 35 more federal agents to Albuquerque to address violent crime, urging the city’s Democratic mayor to embrace the effort.

A letter to the mayor Tuesday reiterated that the new agents will augment existing federal task forces in Albuquerque and not target protests.

President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced last week the new law enforcement deployment, with assurances it would not involve agents in tactical gear like those used to confront protesters in Portland, Oregon.