US 70 & US 380 Roadblocks Planned for Tuesday

LAS CRUCES/SAN ANTONIO - The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One office (NMDOT) along with White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) posted an alert for Tuesday, Nov. 9.

US 70 is scheduled to be blocked at 8:10 a.m. for approximately one hour. This block should be lifting around 9:10 a.m. The second block on Highway 70 will set at 12:10 p.m., should also last approximately one hour, lifting around 1:10 p.m. Both blocks will be located at 'Red Block' (top of San Augustin Pass /mile marker 164) and 'Yellow Block' (White Sands National Park/mile marker 200). The Las Cruces Gate, Owen Road, and Nike Ave will also be affected by both blocks.

US 380 is scheduled to be blocked at 8:00 a.m. This block will last approximately two hours, lifting around 10:00 a.m. The second block is scheduled to set at 12:00 p.m. (noon). This block is scheduled to last approximately two hours, lifting around 2:00 p.m. The blocks will be located at ‘GOLD BLOCK’ (mile marker 3) and ‘SILVER BLOCK’ (mile marker 49).

All roadblocks are subject to change without notice, please call WSMR at 575-678-2222 for updates or go to New Mexico Department of Transportation: www.nmroads.com or call 511.

Information from New Mexico Department of Transportation.