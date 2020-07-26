Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 18,788

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 324 additional COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths.

As of today, there are 148 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

93 new cases in Bernalillo County

9 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

12 new cases in Curry County

64 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

28 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

28 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Taos County

8 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Saturday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident at The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 607.

Previously reported numbers included two cases that were duplicates (one case in Rio Arriba County, one case in San Juan County), four cases that were not lab confirmed (one case in Bernalillo County, one case in Doña County, one case in Lea County, one case in Valencia County) and five cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents ( one case in Bernalillo County, one case in Chaves County, one case Doña County and two cases in Grant County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 18,788 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 4,318

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 260

Cibola County: 292

Colfax County: 12

Curry County: 357

Doña Ana County: 1,968

Eddy County: 217

Grant County: 63

Guadalupe County: 28

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 85

Lea County: 506

Lincoln County: 68

Los Alamos County: 16

Luna County: 185

McKinley County: 3,896

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 142

Quay County: 30

Rio Arriba County: 271

Roosevelt County: 108

Sandoval County: 994

San Juan County: 2,910

San Miguel County: 37

Santa Fe County: 482

Sierra County: 25

Socorro County: 68

Taos County: 83

Torrance County: 52

Union County: 21

Valencia County: 302

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 5

Otero County Prison Facility: 277

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 24

Lea County Correctional Facility: 2

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 467

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility: 1

As of today, there are 7,268 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

The Adobe in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa Contenta Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center in Taos

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Get tested. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Asymptomatic people who are currently working.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.