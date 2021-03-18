UPDATE: Shooting Involving Valencia County Sheriff’s Office

Los Lunas, NM- On March 6, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 6:52 a.m., the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) responded to a 911 domestic disturbance call at 25 Plata Road in Los Lunas, NM. The reporting party told dispatch the suspect, identified as Scott Edward Green (20) of Los Lunas, NM, was freaking out and armed with a hatchet. When the deputies arrived on scene, they met with the victim, who reported Green was freaking out and threatening to hurt her and other people. The victim told deputies Green was her grandson and he was still inside the residence.

As a VCSO Sergeant and deputies approached the residence, they noticed the front door was open. The Sergeant and deputies announced themselves and entered the residence. When the Sergeant approached the hallway of the residence, he made contact with Green who was armed with a knife in one hand and a hatchet in the other. The Sergeant and deputies gave numerous verbal commands to Green to drop his weapons, which Green ignored. Green began to yell at deputies saying, “I want to kill people” and “kill me”. The Sergeant and deputies continued to give verbal commands to Green to drop his weapons, which he continued to ignore. Green raised the blade of the hatchet and moved towards the Sergeant and deputies in an aggressive manner. At that time, VCSO Sergeant Victor Duran discharged his department issued weapon at least once towards Green, striking him.

Deputies rendered aid to Green on scene until EMS arrived. He was transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital in Albuquerque, where he is being treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Green remains at an area hospital in Albuquerque. He will be booked into the Valencia County Detention Center upon his release.

Sergeant Victor Duran has been employed with the VCSO for approximately 8 years. For information regarding the domestic disturbance call and administrative inquiries regarding the VCSO Sergeant, please reach out to VCSO. Upon completion of the State Police investigation this case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office for review.

An arrest warrant was issued for Scott Edward Green on March 12, 2021. Green was charged with:

Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon

Aggravated Assault against a Household Member with a Deadly Weapon

Information from NM State Police