UPDATE: Officer Involved Shooting In Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NM – On July 17, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Las Vegas, NM involving the City of Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD).

Investigators learned that at approximately 9:36 p.m., LVPD responded to a domestic at 1315 Keen Street in Las Vegas, NM. Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the reporting person, later identified as Jeffery Scott (30) of Las Vegas, NM, when they observed a male, later identified as Mr. Scott, walk out of 1315 Keen Street armed with a shotgun. Officers observed Scott walk towards the street and bend down behind a rock. As Scott stood up, he told officers, “Officers you better back up”. Scott then fired multiple rounds towards the officers. At that time, LVPD Officers Dennis Lujan and Elia Fasanella returned fire towards Scott with their department issued firearms. Scott fled on foot towards the south side of the residence causing the officers to lose sight of Scott. At that point, a single gunshot was heard. Officers located Scott deceased with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. Officers located a shotgun and a revolver near Scott’s body, and a knife on him. No officers or bystanders were struck by gunfire. Scott was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Officer Dennis Lujan has been employed with the city of Las Vegas Police Department for approximately 6 years. Officer Elia Fasanella has been employed for approximately 1 year and 9 months. No officers or bystanders were injured in the incident. For information regarding the initial call and administrative inquiries regarding the LVPD officers, please reach out to LVPD. Upon completion of the State Police investigation this case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office for review.

Information from NM State Police