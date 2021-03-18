Update: New Mexico State Police Make Arrest in Villanueva, NM Double Homicide

Villanueva, NM – On February 14, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was alerted to two male individuals who were found deceased at 52 Dodge Drive. The victims were identified as Guadalupe Gutierrez, 59, and Kevin Anthony Gutierrez, 32.

Investigators learned that on February 12, 2021, Kevin Gutierrez was contacted by Enrique Duran-Garcia, 14, of Las Vegas, NM. Enrique is the son of Kevin’s ex-girlfriend. Enrique said he had run away from home and wanted to stay with Kevin. Enrique was accompanied by a male friend who was fifteen years old.

During the investigation, and interviews with Enrique, investigators learned that Enrique took Kevin’s handgun, then shot and killed Kevin. Guadalupe was subsequently stabbed and shot and killed. After the commission of the crimes, Enrique and his friend hitchhiked back to Las Vegas. Enrique then threatened his friend not to talk to the police about the crime.

On March 8, 2021, Enrique Duran-Garcia was arrested by State Police and booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center on a $1,000,000.00 cash-only bond for the charges of Murder in the 1st Degree (2 counts), Conspiracy, Intimidation of a Witness, Tampering with Evidence, Larceny of a Firearm, and Larceny.

This case is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau with no additional information currently available. When more information becomes available it will be released.

Information from NM State Police