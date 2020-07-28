UPDATE: New Mexico State Police Investigate Shooting Near Storrie Lake

Las Vegas, NM - On July 6, 2020, around 11:44 p.m., New Mexico State Police Uniform officers responded to a shooting that occurred on State Road 518 milepost 4 near the entrance of Storrie Lake State Park. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called and took over the investigation.

Agents learned three victims with gunshot wounds were transported to the Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas. The victims were identified as two 16-year-old juvenile females and a 15-year-old juvenile male.

One of the female victims, identified as Adelina Tafoya of Las Vegas died from her injuries. The male victim and other female victim were treated for their injuries.

During a month-long extensive investigation, agents were able to identify two male suspects involved in the shooting through interviews, video surveillance, and search warrants. Agents identified Roger A. Tait-Gomez (28) of Las Vegas, NM, and Nico Barela (30) of Las Vegas, NM.

Nico Barela was arrested on July 24, 2020 without incident and booked into the San Miguel Detention Center in Las Vegas, NM. Barela was charged with the following:

Open Count of Murder in the 1st Degree

Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder

Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (Great Bodily Harm)

Aggravated Battery (Deadly Weapon) (2 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Battery (Deadly Weapon)

Aggravated Assault (Deadly Weapon) (3 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon​

On July 24, 2020, an arrest warrant was issued for Roger A. Tait-Gomez through the San Miguel Magistrate Court.

On July 28, 2020, during the early morning hours, the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant and located Tait-Gomez at his mother’s residence in Las Vegas, NM. After a five-hour long standoff, Tait-Gomez was taken into custody and arrested without incident. Tait-Gomez was booked into the San Miguel Detention Center in Las Vegas, NM and he was charged with the following:

Open Count of Murder in the 1st Degree

Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder

Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (Great Bodily Harm)

Aggravated Battery (Deadly Weapon) (2 counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Battery (Deadly Weapon)

Aggravated Assault (Deadly Weapon) (3 Counts)

New Mexico State Police would like to thank the community for the numerous tips and information that led to the apprehension of Roger A. Tait-Gomez.

