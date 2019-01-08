Upcoming Mesilla Dam Closure

As part of Elephant Butte Irrigation District’s Operation and Maintenance of Mesilla Dam, EBID will be performing maintenance to the dam and bridge January 21-25, 2019 and January 28-31, 2019. To conduct this work safely and efficiently, EBID will need to temporarily close the bridge across the dam to traffic and access.

The bridge across the dam is subject to closure at any time, but the District is notifying the public in advance of this shutdown so that they can make arrangements for alternative routes. The bridge will be shut down January 21-25, 2019 and January 28-31, 2019. The public should expect potential 24 hour access closure during these dates and plan accordingly. Your patience and cooperation are appreciated as we conduct this necessary maintenance.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not approach EBID personnel working on the dam. Contact EBID District Treasurer/Manager Gary Esslinger at 575-526-6671, Ext. 1 or gesslinger@ebid-nm.org.