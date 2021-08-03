UNM Health Notifies Some Patients Of Privacy Threat Following Cybersecurity Incident

UNM Health – including UNM Hospital, UNM Medical Group, Inc., and UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center, Inc. – began mailing letters today to some of its patients whose information may have been involved in a recent cybersecurity incident.

On June 4, 2021, UNM Health learned that an unauthorized third party gained access to its network and may have accessed or obtained certain files from UNM Health systems on May 2, 2021.

UNM Health reviewed these files and determined that some patient information was contained within them, such as names, addresses, dates of birth, medical record or patient identification numbers, health insurance information, and/or limited clinical information regarding care received at UNM Health. In some instances, patients’ Social Security numbers were also involved. UNM Health’s electronic medical record was not accessible to the unauthorized party.

UNM Health takes this issue very seriously and is taking steps to help ensure something like this does not happen again. UNM Health has provided additional education to staff and is enhancing the security of its systems and the information it maintains.

UNM Health is mailing notification letters to patients whose information may have been involved in this incident and is also providing individuals whose Social Security number was involved with complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. Patients are encouraged to review statements from their health insurer and health care providers, and to contact them immediately if they see any services they did not receive.

Patients with questions can call the dedicated call center at (855) 623-1973, Monday through Friday, between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time. More information is available at www.unmhealth.org.