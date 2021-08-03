University of New Mexico to require COVID-19 vaccinations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico will require students, faculty and other workers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 30.

The mandate is subject to limited exceptions and exemptions and will be in effect at the main campus in Albuquerque, the Academic Health Sciences Campus in Albuquerque and at satellite locations around the state.

President Garnett Stokes said Monday night in an email that incentives that the university offered to people getting vaccination had an impact but not enough to protect the health and safety of the campus community. Stokes has asked the Board of Regents to endorse the requirement.