University ends journal subscriptions in face of budget cuts

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State University Library has decided not to renew its subscriptions to 433 scholarly journals in the wake of budget cuts. For several months, NMSU has been preparing for two years of budget cuts in anticipation of coronavirus-related economic strain. One-third of the subscriptions were titles in a package that the library’s interim dean Katherine Terpis said will save the university $800,000 over the next two years. The other cancelations will save about $45,000 more. The journal subscriptions allowed students and professors to access the works for research purposes.