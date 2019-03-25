Udall Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election In Senate

Santa Fe, N.M. — Today, U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.) announced that he will not seek re-election to a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2020.

In a statement from his office, Senator Udall addressed why he won't seek another term and shared what he wants to focus on with the remaining time he has left in office:

“I’m confident that we could run a strong campaign next year to earn a third term, because of all the work you and I have done together, along with my wife, Jill, and my incredibly dedicated staff,” Udall said. “But the worst thing anyone in public office can do is believe the office belongs to them, rather than to the people they represent. That’s why I’m announcing today that I won’t be seeking re-election next year.”

“Now, I’m most certainly not retiring. I intend to find new ways to serve New Mexico and our country after I finish this term. There will be more chapters in my public service to do what needs to be done,” Udall continued. “In fact, I see these next two years as an incredible opportunity. Without the distraction of another campaign, I can get so much more done to help reverse the damage done to our planet, end the scourge of war, and to stop this president’s assault on our democracy and our communities.”

“These are three real crises that are happening right now and are threatening the very foundations of our great nation,” Udall said. “If we don’t do something, it will soon be too late.”