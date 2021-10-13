Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Bernalillo County

Bernalillo County, NM - On October 8, 2021, at approximately 5:19 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Menaul Boulevard in Albuquerque, NM.

The initial investigation indicated a 2002 Silver Honda sedan, driven by Adeline Mora (68) of Albuquerque, NM was traveling north on Jefferson Street. As the Honda entered the intersection of Jefferson Street and Menaul Boulevard, the vehicle was struck by a 2012 Jeep Patriot SUV, which was driven by a 34-year-old female from Albuquerque, NM. After the crash, a spare tire from the Honda was ejected from the vehicle. The tire struck a 2006 Dodge pickup that was parked on the north side of Menaul Boulevard in a parking lot.

The driver of the Honda, Mora sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The driver of the Jeep sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported by emergency medical personnel to an area hospital in Albuquerque. There were four other child passengers in the Jeep at the time of the crash. Their ages ranged from 12-15-years-old, and they were all uninjured. The two occupants in the Dodge, a 65-year-old male, and an 8-year-old child were also uninjured.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and seatbelts were utilized by all occupants. This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police with the assistance of the New Mexico State Police Reconstruction Unit and the Aerial Drone Team.

Information from NM State Police