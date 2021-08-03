Two Suspects Arrested in Las Cruces Shooting Death

Las Cruces police have arrested two teenagers believed to be responsible for Saturday morning’s shooting that resulted in the death of Nicodemus Gonzales.



Isaiah James William Taylor, 19, of the 1600 block of High Street, and a 17-year-old boy are both charged with an open count of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of shooting at a house or dwelling.



Because of his age, police will not publicly identify the 17-year-old suspect.



Taylor and the 17-year-old boy were both located by police Saturday evening and taken into custody. Both are initially being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.





About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of shots fired at a loud party on the 1800 block of Chaparro Street. Officers arrived to find 23-year-old Nicodemus “Nico” Gonzales suffering from at least one gunshot wound.



Gonzales was pronounced dead on scene.



Detectives are still actively investigating the case. Anyone with information on this incident, and has not already been interviewed by police, is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0796.

Information from LC Police