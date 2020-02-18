Two Dead In Vado Motorcycle Crash

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a motorcycle crash in Vado that killed two teens.

The crash reportedly happened near Plaza Avenue and Cristo Avenue. An initial investigation indicates the driver of the motorcycle, 18-year-old Francisco Avila, failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown from the motorcycle. His passenger, a 16-year-old male, was also involved. Both were dead when deputies arrived at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The intersection of Plaza and Cristo avenues was intermittently shut down while the scene was processed, but has since been reopened.

Details of the crash are currently under investigation.

Information from Doña Ana County