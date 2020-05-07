Trump Praises Abbott For Rolling Back Restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising another Republican governor for rolling back state coronavirus restrictions despite failing to meet the administration’s recommended benchmarks. Trump welcomed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to the White House on Thursday and told reporters he's “not sure that we even have a choice” when it comes to states reopening." Abbott’s visit comes as he faces mounting pressure back home to reboot the Texas economy at a faster pace, even as cases in his state are on the upswing. Trump also held a National Day of Prayer service in the Rose Garden, praying for frontline workers and the families of those who have fallen sick.