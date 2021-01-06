Trump challenges to election reverberate in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top elections official is urging a federal court to dismiss a challenge by President Donald Trump of absentee voting procedures for ballot drop boxes. She also wants Trump’s campaign to be sanctioned for pursuing meritless litigation. The response from Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver comes as Congress on Wednesday holds a join session to count electoral votes. The usually routine step in the path toward inauguration could drag on as some Republicans plan to challenge Biden’s victory in at least six states. Biden won New Mexico by about a margin of roughly 11%. U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján expects the election challenge from Trump allies to “fail in a bipartisan way.”