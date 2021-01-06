Trump Calls on Pence To Reject Electoral Votes, Pence Says He Won't

President Trump, in an extraordinary speech as Congress prepared to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory on Election Day, called on Vice President Pence to reject Biden's win and send the results back to the states, something Pence who is presiding over the joint session, has no constitutional authority to do.

Pence then issued a statement, saying he had no authority to do what Trump was asking him to do.

The dramatic developments in Washington played out on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Trump, speaking to supporters on the Ellipse behind the White House, falsely proclaimed that "this election was stolen from you, from me, from the country," and also falsely declared that he won "in a landslide."

Trump said that today "is not the end, it's just the beginning," and stated that he "will never give up, we will never concede."

In his statement, Pence said it is "my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."

