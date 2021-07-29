Transforming Downtown Las Cruces through the Arts

An interview with Greg Z. Smith, Doña Ana Arts Council Executive Director.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with the Doña Ana Arts Council Executive Director, Gregory Z. Smith, to talk to us about the Arts & Cultural District as part of the downtown Las Cruces Partnership. He is also the Chair of the Arts & Cultural District Coordinating Council.

Smith also talked about the New Mexico Music Festival & Orchestral Academy presenting three concerts under the direction of Simón Gollo, Associate Professor of Music and Director of the NMSU Philharmonic Orchestra. The Doña Ana Arts Council will host the second concert with the Camerata del Sol Chamber Players will join the festival guest artists on Saturday, August 14th at 7 p.m., 250 W. Amador Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005. More information and current exhibits at the Doña Ana Arts & Cultural Center available at daarts.org and Facebook; concert information is at nm-musicfestival.com.