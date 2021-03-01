Traffic Alert: Thorpe Road Rail Crossing Closed Thursday

Thorpe Road railroad crossing at Doña Ana Road in Doña Ana will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 4 to complete asphalt work on the crossing.

Road signs will be posted around the crossing and traffic will be rerouted to North Valley Drive and Rancho Algodones Road. This is a joint project between BNSF Railway, New Mexico Department of Transportation and RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc.

Please slow down as you approach road work areas and follow temporary traffic signs with care.

