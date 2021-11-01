Town: Nothing improper with hidden camera in police office

BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) — Officials in a New Mexico town deny wrongdoing in the installation of a hidden surveillance camera in a police office used by a now-former police sergeant who says her expectation of privacy was violated.

KRQE-TV reports that a lawyer for the former Bernalillo Police Department sergeant, Monica Torres, has formally notified the town that Torres intends to sue, alleging violation of a state law requiring consent from at least one person in a recording. Bernalillo officials said in a statement that the town stands by its policies and that nothing improper occurred.

A special prosecutor is reviewing a state police investigation's conclusion that no crime had been found.