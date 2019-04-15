Torres-Small Raises $452,000 In First Quarter

Las Cruces, NM – This morning, Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02), announced her campaign raised over $452,000 in the first quarter of 2018, and released the following statement.

“I continue to be energized by the overwhelming support we have received from individuals across New Mexico,” said Torres Small. “Their support is a constant and humbling reminder of the important work we must do to increase health care access, improve infrastructure and rural broadband, and continue to cultivate a vibrant border. I am committed to addressing these challenges and others by finding community-driven, bipartisan solutions.”