Torres Small Joins House Agriculture Committee

Washington, D.C. ­– Today, Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02) announced her appointment to the House Agriculture Committee:

“I came to Congress to fight for New Mexican values and protect our rural way of life. I am proud to report that I will be continuing that fight as the newest Member of the House Agriculture Committee. With over 10,000 farms and $1.6 billion in agriculture revenue, New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional district is the agricultural engine of our state. Over the past year I’ve had the privilege to meet with farmers, ranchers, dairy producers, and all who work with them to discuss our shared challenges and opportunities, and I am ready to champion their priorities on the Agriculture Committee,” said Torres Small.