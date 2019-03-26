Torres Small: Failure To Override Trump Veto Means Defense Funds Will Be "Misdirected"

Representative Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02), a member of the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement in response to the House’s failed attempt to override President Trump’s veto of the bicameral, bipartisan vote to overturn his national emergency declaration.

“Today’s failed vote to override the President’s veto of a bicameral, bipartisan resolution to overturn his national emergency declaration means that billions of dollars appropriated for Department of Defense programs and military construction projects will be misdirected,” said Torres Small. “As a member of the House Armed Services Committee with two military bases in my district, I am deeply alarmed that the President is willing to put our national security at risk by taking money from projects intended to improve the infrastructure and readiness of our nation’s military. I urge the President to respect Congress’ bipartisan rejection of the national emergency declaration, reconsider this reappropriation of funds, and return to the negotiating table so we can work together on crafting effective and efficient border security solutions, including a clear and moral immigration system.”

The NM-02 projects listed by the DOD at risk of being defunded include:

$85 million to construct a new MQ-9 Formal Training Unit (FTU) Operations Facility to house three MQ-9 Attack Squadrons at Holloman Air Force Base. The squadrons are the training units for new pilots and sensor operators for the MQ-9 Reaper remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA). The RPA mission is one of the fastest growing missions in the military, and this new facility represents a significant investment by the Air Force that will enable Holloman Air Force Base to meet the growing demand for pilots and sensor operators.

$4.2 million to build a Remotely Piloted Aircraft Fixed Ground Control Station Facility (FGCS) at Holloman Air Force Base. An adequately sized and configured facility is required to accommodate the installation of 10 new Block 50 FGCS and supporting equipment into a single facility. The facility will house each FGCS in its own mission room and provide communications rooms for connectivity to each squadron operations center.

$40 million to construct a new Information Systems Facility at White Sands Missile Range. This is the first major military construction project in direct support of testing and evaluation at White Sands in nearly 20 years. This badly needed facility will replace a facility that was built in 1962 and allow White Sand to better use their current information technology by consolidating existing systems, currently located in ten separate buildings, into a single state of the art, purpose-built facility. Consolidating information systems will significantly improve their ability to develop and test next generation weapon systems while also providing the infrastructure necessary for future modernization and expansion.