Torres Small Addresses Hearing On Disaster Preparedness

Washington, DC – Today, Representative Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02) Chairwoman of the Oversight, Management, & Accountability Subcommittee, addressed challenges for New Mexico communities during a Homeland Security Committee hearing to review FEMA contracting and improve preparedness for future disasters.

Torres Small also received a commitment from FEMA Associate Administrator for Mission Support Brian Kamoie that his office would investigate the Village of Ruidoso’s decade long struggles to negotiate federal assistance for extensive flooding that occurred in 2008.

The full text of Torres Small’s questioning as prepared for delivery is available HERE.

The full text of Torres Small’s opening statement as prepared for delivery is available HERE.