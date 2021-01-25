Thoughts On The U.S. Flag And What It Represents

Commentary: The U.S. flag has always stood as the beacon of democracy throughout the world. I love visiting U.S. embassies in other countries and seeing the U.S. flag flying. It always gives me a warm feeling and comfort, knowing that I am blessed to be an American and can do whatever I want with my life as a citizen of this country. I have lived abroad, which has deepened my love for the flag and what it stands for. Even the poorest American can, with hard work, and in many cases education, become successful in life. We often take this for granted. Millions of people throughout the world who are born into poverty or adversity find themselves living in a situation where it is nearly impossible to improve their lives.

Throughout the years, it has disturbed me to see people in other countries, who are angry with the U.S. burn our flag. Although only fabric is being destroyed, they are attacking a symbol of our ideals and beliefs. Initially, I cringed when I saw athletes taking a knee during the national anthem and the displaying of the flag. My father served in the Army, along with several of my relatives, some who served in Vietnam and all the way back to the Civil War. However, I understand that this is a free country and even if I don’t like this action, my family has fought for the right for any person to make this personal protest, which is their right to do as a citizen of this democratic nation. I’m not Black and I can’t fully comprehend the intense pain that African Americans have been dealt in this country. If kneeling brings the issue of racism to forefront, then more power to this peaceful movement.

We have even developed standard procedures for disposing of old, tattered U.S. flags. According to the U.S. Flag Code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Old flags can be dropped off at strategic locations where civic groups or the Boy Scouts can collect them for flag burning ceremonies. According to the Department of Defense website: “The U.S. flag is considered such a sacred symbol that burning it in an undignified manner constitutes desecration. That's why the ceremonies are held in a specific manner.” It is not illegal to throw away a flag, but it is considered highly improper.

So, if the flag is such a powerful symbol of the core of what is America, when did it become co-opted by fringe elements in society and used for anti-democratic purposes? During the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, I saw a photo of a man wearing an American flag as a cape, while making a Nazi salute with his right hand. U.S. flags were carried and used as weapons by the insurrectionists as they beat Capitol police and broke the law. The protestor who was shot and killed wore a U.S. flag around her waist as she illegally tried to break into restricted space in the Capitol.

What do allies and adversaries in other countries think when they see a mob of Americans storming the U.S. Capitol, prominently displaying the Stars and Stripes while they commit crimes against the Constitution? I can imagine that it saddens our democratic allies and emboldens our enemies. I read a report of one Russian politician stating that after the January 6 insurrection, the U.S. no longer holds the moral ground to preach about democracy to the rest of the world. That is a smug rebuke from a country that interferes in our democratic elections through hacking.

Apart from the shame that the insurrectionists brought upon themselves and this nation, another devastating effect is the mess that the new administration will be left with, to rebuild faith in U.S. democracy and to thwart enemies who see weakness in the insurrection. President Biden’s foreign policy team members have their work cut out for them. His domestic policy team might have an even tougher job fighting mistruths, lawlessness, and open racism.

And what is a “patriot,” which is a word that has started to become so loosely applied to people who do not deserve this term? Was it patriotic to try to overturn a legally-proven election by trying to harm the Vice President and members of Congress? Was it patriotic to destroy Capitol property, forage through the personal belongings of Senators and Congresspeople and outright steal personal property from them? Is it patriotic to continue to spread false conspiracy theories and lies about the election? To me, a patriot is a person who is loyal to his/her country, strives to improve it by being a good citizen, works hard to improve his/her family and community, and represents the U.S. to the rest of the world in the best manner possible. In this sense, people like my father, who was born into poverty, performed the back-breaking work of a lumberjack, and successfully established a business that he operated for 50 years, are true patriots. They don’t wrap themselves in the Stars and Stripes while advocating ignorance and lies, or try to get ahead in life by oppression and malfeasance.

Now is the time to revisit our American values, which are embodied in our flag. It is also time for us to become patriots by respecting these values and come together as Americans have done historically through crises. We have an opportunity to show the world that sometimes our democracy gets dented, but it never cracks.