Texas Tech Finalizes Agreement To Purchase El Paso PBS Station

Today, KCOS PBS in El Paso and Texas Tech Public Media (KTTZ) in Lubbock announced the closing of their long-planned partnership after receiving approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on September 23, 2019. Here is a statement provided by Texas Tech:

Under the new ownership structure, KCOS will remain based in El Paso and will continue to produce local programming and work with local partners to educate and entertain the community.

“We are thrilled that the FCC approved this partnership, which has been in the works for over two years,” said KCOS General Manager Emily Loya. “It’s a full circle moment for us at KCOS. Like most public television stations, we are stronger with the backing of a dedicated institutional partner that will allow our team to focus on what we do best - tell local stories and provide innovative programming for our community. We have that relationship and partner now in Texas Tech Public Media.”

Texas Tech Public Media will now own KCOS’ broadcasting license, but dedicated viewers will continue to tune into the same KCOS channels. An El Paso advisory board will continue to provide feedback on local programming and encourage local support of the station, and KCOS will continue to be a valued partner to area nonprofits and businesses.

“As a member of the Texas Tech Public Media family, KCOS now has access to the resources and talent it needs to continue educating and providing storytelling platforms in the El Paso region,” said Paul Hunton, general manager of Texas Tech Public Media. “We are fortunate to have an implementation grant provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to help us figure out how best to collaborate with our new partner. Loyal viewers and members of KCOS should not worry that big changes are coming to their local airwaves.”

Under the new arrangement, KCOS and KTTZ are bringing their eight broadcast channels (KCOS PBS Channel 13, KCOS Create Channel 13.3, KCOS EPCC-TV Channel 13.2, and KCOS-HDTV Channel 13.1 in El Paso and KTTZ PBS Channel 5, KTTZ HDTV Channel 5.1, KTTZ Create Channel 5.2, and KTTZ 24/7 PBS Kids Channel 5.3 in Lubbock) and four radio stations (KTTZ-FM Channel 89.1, KTTZ HD2, and KTTZ BBC World Service on HD3 in Lubbock and KNCH-FM Channel 90.1 in San Angelo) under the operating umbrella of Texas Tech Public Media.

KCOS will continue its partnership with El Paso Community College, with a new four year leasing agreement. Since 2005, El Paso Community College has offered KCOS a home, allowing the station to set up their studio and operations at the community college’s main campus.

The partnership between the two West Texas public television stations was initially proposed to and approved by the Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System on August 9, 2019. The two entities filed an application with the FCC to approve the merger on August 12, 2019.