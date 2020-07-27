Texas reports nearly 700 more virus deaths with new data

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported an increase of nearly 700 additional coronavirus deaths due to a change in how the state collects fatality data.

The new total represents a grim uptick in the state’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The new figures released Monday show the state now with 5,713 fatalities from the virus, compared with 5,038 reported Sunday.

State health officials said the new death totals are compiled by using the cause of death listed on death certificates, instead of waiting for local and regional public health authorities to report them to the state. Only deaths directly attributed to the virus are counted.