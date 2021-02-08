Texas likely to partner with FEMA for vaccine 'super sites'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will likely partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open two vaccination “super sites” in Dallas and Houston, and more could be on the way. Abbott tweeted Monday those vaccine locations would be open every day and operate for eight weeks, handling up to 6,000 shots per day. The governor's office didn't immediately release more details. California partnered with FEMA last week for two similar vaccine super centers under President Joe Biden’s push to create 100 such sites nationwide in 100 days.