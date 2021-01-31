Texas Getting Increase In Vaccine Shipments

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas was scheduled to get more than 520,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, more than state officials say they had originally expected to receive. Texas Department of State Health Services officials say the boost in doses is due to two factors. One is a 30% increase in the Moderna vaccine that’s being provided by the federal government. The other is a one-time return of 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that Texas had been required to set aside for vaccinating residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The Houston Health Department says it will focus its vaccine allocation on people at the highest risk for severe illness and those in vulnerable communities.