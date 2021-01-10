Texas COVID-19 Hospitalizations Set Another Record High

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Austin and Travis County are working to open space in the Austin Convention Center to care for COVID-19 patients as hospitalizations in Texas set a record high for the 13th consecutive day. Texas health officials on Saturday reported 13,935 COVID patients statewide. The Alternate Care Site in Austin announced Saturday was initially established during a summer surge of the coronavirus, but has not yet taken patients. It will hold patients who do not need high-level or intensive care as those patients will remain in hospitals. As of Saturday, there have been more than 1.9 million virus cases and 29,691 deaths since the pandemic began.