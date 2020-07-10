Teen Shot at Large Las Cruces House Party

Police investigating the early-morning shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a large house party were faced with a belligerent and uncooperative crowd, three of whom will be charged for battering an officer who responded to the incident.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, July 10, Las Cruces police were dispatched to several reports of gunfire in a residential area on the 3600 block of Santa Sabina Avenue. Officers arrived to learn a 16-year-old boy had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

As police tried to stop a vehicle from leaving the residence, one officer was battered by a man. As the officer tried to take that man into custody, two women jumped in and also battered the officer. The officer received injuries to his face and eye. Though not life-threatening, the officer’s injuries required medical attention.

Investigators learned a woman rented the home, at 3613 Santa Sabina Ave., for the sole purpose of hosting a party for her boyfriend’s birthday. Several juveniles attended the party and police found at least three intoxicated. Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that, sometime during the party, one of the attendees outside the home opened fire with an assault-style rifle. Witnesses heard around five gunshots during the initial burst followed by three to four more rounds shortly thereafter.

One of the rounds struck the 16-year-old boy.

The shooting suspect fled from the area in a vehicle, but witnesses were able to provide police with a description of him. The shooting suspect has yet to be located and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police