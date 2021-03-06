Teen arrested in Albuquerque triple shooting; 2 women killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the shootings of three people, including two women killed in the Jan. 27 incident. Police said the teen is accused of going to an apartment complex and fatally shooting 21-year-old Aerial Mallam and 31-year-old and Jessica Casaus Lucero and of shooting Stephen Mitchell, who survived his wounds. Police said the youth was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with another person as the youth tried to take a vehicle before running away. The Associated Press generally does not identify juvenile crime suspects. An arrest warrant charged the youth with murder and multiple other crimes.