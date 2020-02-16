Teen arrested at Albuquerque high school with 2 loaded guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was arrested after being found with two loaded guns on the campus of his Albuquerque high school. The sophomore at Atrisco Heritage Academy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under age 19, officials said. The Associated Press is not publishing the boy's name because the AP generally does not identify juvenile crime defendants for privacy reasons. The boy was arrested after authorities received an anonymous tip about Snapchat videos showing guns and drugs and of a gun being fired out of a car window. The boy was released pending trial under conditions that include drug testing.