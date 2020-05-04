Tea Party-linked Super PAC to spend $100K to support Herrell

RIO RANCHO, N.M, (AP) — A Super PAC working to elect Tea Party-leaning candidates in U.S. House races is spending $100,000 to help a southern New Mexico hopeful.

Political Moneyline, a website that tracks outside spending on races, reports that the House Freedom Action Super PAC is funding digital ads in support of former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell.

She is locked in a contentious GOP primary against oil executive Claire Chase and Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys. All three are vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of Las Cruces.

Torres Small defeated Herrell in 2018 by less than 3,000 votes to flip a traditionally Republican seat.