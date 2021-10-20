Suspect Wanted in Las Cruces Shooting

Las Cruces Police Department police officers responded Tuesday, just after noon, to a report of a gunshot victim on the 200 block of Desert Rose Court. On arrival police officers located 30-year-old Carlos Ruiz who had sustained at least one gunshot wound and began first aid. Las Cruces Fire Department personnel also responded and administered life saving measures, however Ruiz succumbed to the wound.

Through the investigation, 26-year-old Tyler Williams has been identified as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. Williams is approximately 6-feet-tall and 150-pounds with a thin build. Tyler Williams was last seen leaving the crime scene in an older model two-tone Ford Explorer displaying New Mexico tag BACK70. The public is cautioned not to approach Williams or the suspect vehicle if seen and to call 911, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police