Suspect in Burglary and Auto Theft Arrested

Las Cruces police arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a used car sales business and stealing one of the vehicles.

Hector S. Gonzalez, 29, is charged with one count of commercial burglary and one count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Both charges are fourth-degree felonies.

On the morning of Friday, July 31, Las Cruces police learned that Galeana Auto Sales, 2250 W. Picacho Ave., had been burglarized and that one of the vehicles, a 2007 Ford pickup, was stolen from the lot. Also taken in the burglary were keys to nine vehicles and a handful of titles, amongst other items.

Police reviewed video surveillance from the business that appeared to show Gonzalez breaking into the business and burglarizing it.

The victim posted information about the stolen Ford pickup and a photo of the suspect on a Facebook page. About 2 p.m. Friday, someone spotted Gonzalez and the stolen pickup on east Lohman Avenue and passed along that information to the victim. The victim located his pickup and Gonzalez at the Shell gas station on Nacho Drive. The two argued and got into a physical confrontation before police arrived and took Gonzalez into custody.

A duffle bag found inside the stolen pickup had the vehicle keys and titles stolen from the car lot.

Gonzalez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police