Supreme Court weighs New Mexico restrictions on restaurants

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The administration of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is defending its decision to ban indoor restaurant service as a reasonable precaution against the coronavirus.

A challenge of the indoor dining prohibition by the restaurant industry reached the hands of the state Supreme Court on Friday after a flurry of written briefings were filed by the governor’s office.

Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced the extension of a stay-at-home public health health order. New Mexico's 7-day rolling average of daily deaths, infections and the rate of positive tests for the coronavirus have all increased over the past two weeks.