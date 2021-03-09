Supporters clash on New Mexico recreational pot legalization

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Proponents of legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico are sitting down to the legislative bargaining table amid broad support. But as a crucial legislative hearing convened Tuesday, legalization advocates expressed stubbornly divergent views on how to stamp out illicit marijuana, address social justice concerns about prior drug convictions and provide economic opportunity for a fledgling industry. Leaders of the Democrat-led Legislature are trying to craft a bill to advance to the Democratic governor. There are four competing proposals vying to legalizing recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older. Whether legislators can reach a compromise is an open question. They have two weeks to do so.