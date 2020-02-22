SUCCESS Summit Planned For March In Las Cruces

Commentary: The SUCCESS Partnership is proud to announce they will be hosting a summit on March 2nd, 2020 at the Corbett Center Student Union. The SUCCESS Partnership is a prenatal to career education initiative that was officially launched in 2014 with a convening of community members and leaders. As the Partnership heads into its 6th year, they are bringing together the community of key stakeholders who are passionate about education in New Mexico. “We must have individuals from all sectors of the community as we reflect on our accomplishments and plan for the future. We want to transform education outcomes in Doña Ana County, and to do that, we need everyone,” states Lori Martinez, Executive Director of Ngage New Mexico.

During the Summit, participants will hear from community leaders and education partners countywide who are making strides to transform education in Doña Ana County and across the state of New Mexico. The accomplishments of the SUCCESS Partnership over the last five years will be highlighted, to include the creation of the Doña Ana County Early Childhood Education Coalition, the launch of the Community Schools effort in the Las Cruces Public Schools, parent and community engagement programming throughout all three school districts, and laying the groundwork for a children’s museum for Southern NM. Frank René López, Director of New Mexico Programs, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, will tell the story of how The SUCCESS Partnership started and where they are now. David Greenberg, the Director of Community Schools, will share the progression of how community schools came to be, how far they have come and impart a vision for the future. Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales will deliver a closing keynote address, followed by a closing message from Andre Gonzalez, a Centennial High School graduate and student advocate, who spoke at the first SUCCESS Summit in 2014.

So, why should you attend the Summit? Because everyone's voice matters! “Everyone should attend the Summit,” says Abeer Al-Ghawi, Assistant Director of Ngage New Mexico. “We’re looking for legislators, educators from across the spectrum not just public sector or private sector but also daycare providers, in-home providers, parents, teachers, and students should all come. When we’re looking at where we want to see education in five years, everyone’s voice needs to be heard.” Along with all of the great speakers, the Summit will provide a visual representation of the community’s journey through the work of the SUCCESS Partnership in a gallery walk. A lunchtime panel will deliver insight from the voices of those they are striving to impact most­­, the students. Erica Surova, Program Manager at NMSU’s Center for Community Analysis, will present key data insights of our current landscape and facilitated collaboration sessions will be held in the afternoon for strategizing and implementing next steps.

The March 2nd Summit is from 8 am to 4:30 pm at the Corbett Center Student Union, 1600 International Mall, Las Cruces, NM 88003. Tickets are $15 general admission, which includes continental breakfast and lunch. The Summit Committee is committed to keeping the Summit accessible to all. If cost is a barrier, please email abeer@ngagenm.org for assistance. For agenda and registration, go to http://ngage.boxoffice.weareit.net/e/19/success-summit. The Summit is sponsored by Con Alma Health Foundation and Nusenda Credit Union and hosted by Ngage NM, NMSU Center for Community Analysis, and La Clinica de Familia.