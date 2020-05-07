Strong Feelings On Both Sides When It Comes To Wearing Masks In Public

Commentary: More likely than not, you are seeing more people wearing masks in public lately; and some of us are struggling with this.

In New Mexico, new public health orders are requiring workers at some businesses to wear masks, but not the general public. Still, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health experts have urged people to cover their nose and mouth when they go out, saying it will help slow down community spread of COVID-19.

Many are following this advice, yet wearing a mask or being out among people wearing masks arouses strong feelings for some.

I have listened to survivors of trauma who say being around people with covered faces brings up some of the worst memories and feelings of terror in their lives.

I have listened to people argue that mask-wearing is a political litmus test: They say the masks are part of a hoax operation contrived to render people fearful.

When President Donald Trump visited Arizona on Tuesday, Arizona Republic reporter BrieAnna Frank tweeted statements she heard from supporters of the president who made a point of taunting her and other journalists covering the visit. The journalists were wearing masks.

Frank reported one man as saying that wearing a mask was “submission. It’s muzzling yourself. It looks weak, especially for men.”

Ironically, this took place outside a factory that had been converted for producing respirator masks. The president did not wear a mask as he visited workers on the factory floor, and neither did much of his White House entourage.

A month ago, after announcing the CDC’s recommendation that people wear masks, Trump said he would not be wearing one himself; and Vice President Mike Pence toured the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota last week, greeting doctors and patients, without wearing a mask despite safety protocols.

What kind of behavior were these leaders modeling?

Do they think it looks weak or un-masculine to wear a mask? I didn’t get the man-memo about that.

Pence later said he didn’t wear a mask because he wanted to look people in the eye, suggesting he simply needed help wearing his mask properly. At a more recent appearance, he was wearing one, with his eyes in full view.

Because this virus can be spread by people who do not even know they have the virus, prudent guidance tells us wearing a mask helps protect other people more than it protects you.

What does open defiance of good judgment demonstrate? Does it point to freedom, strength, character?

Epictetus, the ancient Greek stoic, said that when the wisest course is clear, never be embarrassed to be seen doing it, no matter what people think. If you cover your face to help others be safer, you are showing your best face.