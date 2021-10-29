Strike by school bus driver in Las Cruces over after 1 day

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A school bus drivers strike in Las Cruces is over after one day, at least for now.

Union officials said that drivers and attendants agreed to return to work Friday after not reporting for work Thursday to staff bus routes for Las Cruces Public Schools due to a dispute with the bus service management company. However, union officials said in a statement that “further disruptions to student transportation could occur” if an agreement can’t be reached with Student Transportation Services-New Mexico.

The company has said it was bargaining in good faith and that progress was made on all open issues.