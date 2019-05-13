Storm Damages Structures, Vehicles in Las Cruces

Sunday afternoon’s rain and windstorm caused some property damage in Las Cruces but no reported injuries.

The storm passed through Las Cruces about 5 p.m. Sunday, May 12, and included rain, lightning and high gusts of wind. The wind uprooted at least one tree and damaged several carports, sheds, roofs and vehicles. The primary area of damage was limited to a 3-4 block area near Colorado Avenue and Espanola Street in central Las Cruces.

No injuries were reported.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, Las Cruces firefighters responded to the area of Colorado and Espanola where they found most of the damage limited to a few residences in that neighborhood. There is no estimate of damages caused by the storm.

Information from Las Cruces Police