Statement by the El Paso State Legislative Delegation on the shutdown and the wall

Commentary: The President will be on live television this evening to explain why he shuttered the government - and may declare a state of emergency - over a border wall. But there is no good explanation. The federal government shutdown is unacceptable and must end. The purported reason for the shutdown does not meet any basic test of sound public policy.

The President is equating the wall, variously, with "national security" and with "border security," sometimes using the terms interchangeably. Immigrants are not a security threat, and we find efforts to paint them in those terms irresponsible and reprehensible. Simply put, the southern border is not a significant entry point for international terrorist organizations. As far as street crime, the Cato Institute found that unauthorized immigrants are 44 percent less likely than natives to be incarcerated, and legal immigrants 69 percent less likely. The federal government has poured unprecedented resources into staffing and equipment at the southern border. In 1992, the Border Patrol had 3,500 agents on the southern border. In 2000, that number was more than doubled to 8,500. Now there are about 20,000 agents. The budget for border enforcement, at more than $20 billion, is more than the combined budgets of the FBI, Secret Service, US Marshals Service, DEA, and ATF, the law enforcement agencies primarily tasked with fighting national and transnational crime. Meanwhile, apprehensions are at historic lows.

The migrants seeking refuge in the United States are not a danger to us. The rhetoric, sometimes implicit and sometimes explicit, that they bring crime and disease simply has to stop. These lies, said about every wave of immigrants the country has known - said about the Irish, Germans, Italians, Polish, Jewish, Catholics, Chinese, Muslims, and now Mexicans and Central Americans - has led to criminalizing people who we need in this country - risk-takers like the immigrants before them, tough and brave men, women, and children who make the difficult decision to leave their homes and travel thousands of miles across harsh territory for the opportunity to live safe, productive lives.

We need to stop the hysteria about "border security," which has led to militarization of the border and criminalization of unauthorized migrants, and look at the facts. According to a spring 2018 White House fact sheet, ICE was budgeted for $7.6 billion and CBP for $13.9 billion, yet the Executive Office for Immigration Review was budgeted at only $500 million. The hysteria has skewed our national priorities for far too long, predating even this administration, which has raised it to new levels. It's long past time for a sober look at the topic of "border security" and immigration, and for comprehensive immigration reform that rebalances our approach to conform with reality. Elements of that approach would be:

· To focus less on "boots on the ground" and walls, and more on law enforcement that targets true threats such as cartels that traffic people against their will and use extreme violence to maintain a grip on the illegal trade of drugs and other commodities;

· A path to citizenship for unauthorized immigrants who are here, usually as part of a "blended" family that includes citizens;

· More guest worker visas for agriculture and other labor-intensive fields;

· More resources to 1) vet immigrants to reduce backlog and wait time for citizenship applications and 2) to humanely process the current influx of asylum seekers;

· A hemispheric strategy to reduce the "push factors" that are leading migrants, currently mostly from

Central America, to seek sanctuary in the United States;

· Investment in our ports of entry, to increase safe and efficient passage of the 1 million daily travelers and $536 billion in annual trade with Mexico that supports millions of U.S. jobs.

A wall will violate the private property rights of Americans, be prohibitively expensive, and be ineffective. The only return on investment is political, and it sends a signal to the rest of the world that America is no longer the beacon of hope for the tired and poor, who given the opportunity in our country become exceptional, as did our parents and grandparents.

There is a crisis, but it originates in Washington D.C. The President and those who are enabling him are doing great damage. End this now.

Declaración de la Delegación Legislativa de El Paso sobre el Cierre del Gobierno Federal y el Muro

Austin - El Presidente saldrá en televisión en vivo esta noche para explicar por qué cerró el gobierno- y podría incluso declarar estado de emergencia- sobre el muro fronterizo. Pero no tiene una buena explicación. El cierre del gobierno federal es inaceptable y debe terminar. El supuesto motivo del cierre es ilógico y no tiene ningún sentido.

El Presidente está denominando el muro, de varias maneras, como tema de "seguridad nacional" y "seguridad fronteriza", usando los términos indistintamente en muchas ocasiones. Los inmigrantes no son una amenaza para la seguridad, y los esfuerzos para pintarlos en esos términos son irresponsables y censurables. No existe evidencia de que las organizaciones terroristas utilicen la frontera sur para entrar sin autorización. Con respecto a la delincuencia callejera, el Instituto CATO declaró que los inmigrantes no autorizados tienen 44 por ciento menos probabilidades de ser encarcelados que los nativos, y los inmigrantes legales un 69 por ciento menos probabilidad. El gobierno federal ha proporcionado múltiples recursos para el personal y herramientas en la frontera sur. En 1992, la Patrulla Fronteriza tenía 3,500 agentes en la frontera sur. En el año 2000, ese número se duplicó hasta 8,500. Ahora hay alrededor de 20,000 agentes. El presupuesto para la ejecución de seguridad en la frontera, con más de $20 mil millones de dólares, es más que el presupuesto combinado del FBI, el Servicio Secreto, el Servicio de Alguaciles de los EE. UU., La DEA y la ATF, los organismos encargados de hacer cumplir la ley que se encargan principalmente de combatir el crimen nacional y transnacional. Mientras tanto, las aprehensiones de personas se encuentran en el mínimo históricamente.

Los migrantes que buscan refugio en los Estados Unidos no son un peligro para nosotros. La retórica, a veces implícita y otras veces explícita, de que traen crimen y enfermedades simplemente tiene que parar. Estas mentiras, dichas sobre cada ola de inmigrantes que el país ha conocido; sobre irlandeses, alemanes, italianos, polacos, judíos, católicos, chinos, musulmanes y ahora mexicanos y centroamericanos, han llevado a criminalizar a las personas que necesitamos en este país: los que toman riesgos como los inmigrantes antes que ellos, hombres, mujeres y niños duros y valientes que toman la difícil decisión de abandonar sus hogares y viajar miles de kilómetros a través de un territorio peligroso simplemente para tener la oportunidad de vivir vidas seguras y productivas en nuestro país.

Necesitamos detener la histeria sobre la supuesta "seguridad fronteriza", que ha llevado a la militarización de la frontera y la criminalización de los migrantes no autorizados, y analizar los hechos. Según un informe de la Casa Blanca en el 2018, el ICE tenía un presupuesto de $7.6 mil millones de dólares y el CBP de $13.9 mil millones, sin embargo, la Oficina Ejecutiva para la Revisión de Inmigración tenía un presupuesto de solo $500 millones. La histeria ha sesgado nuestras prioridades nacionales durante demasiado tiempo, incluso antes de esta administración, que la ha elevado a nuevos niveles. Desde hace mucho que debimos haber revisado fríamente el tema de "seguridad fronteriza" e inmigración, y proponer una reforma migratoria integral que ayude a equilibrar nuestro enfoque con respecto a la realidad. Los elementos que deben componer ese enfoque son:

• Enfocarse menos en las "botas en el suelo" y los muros, y más en aplicar la ley que apunta a verdaderas amenazas como carteles narcotraficantes y de trata de personas, quienes utilizan violencia extrema para mantener el control del comercio ilegal de drogas y otros productos básicos;

• Un camino hacia la ciudadanía para los inmigrantes que están aquí, usualmente como parte de una familia "mixta" que incluye a ciudadanos americanos;

• Más visas de trabajo para la agricultura y otras áreas de trabajo manual;

• Más recursos para 1) examinar a los inmigrantes para reducir el retraso y el tiempo de espera para las solicitudes de ciudadanía y 2) procesar las solicitudes de asilo de manera humana;

• Una estrategia continental para reducir los "factores de empuje" que incitan a los migrantes, en su mayoría de América Central actualmente, para buscar refugio en los Estados Unidos;

• Invertir en nuestros puertos de entrada, para aumentar el cruce seguro y eficiente de 1 millón de viajeros diarios y de $536 mil millones de dólares en comercio con México que respalda millones de empleos en los EE. UU.

Un muro violará los derechos de propiedad privada de estadounidenses, será considerablemente costoso e ineficaz. El único retorno en inversión es político, y envía una señal al resto del mundo de que Estados Unidos ya no es el faro de esperanza para los cansados y los pobres, quienes tuvieron la oportunidad de convertirse en excepcionales en nuestro país, al igual que nuestros padres y abuelos.

Existe una crisis, pero se origina en Washington D.C. El Presidente y quienes lo están permitiendo están causando un daño tremendo. Esto debe terminar ahora.

***

State Sen. José Rodríguez represents Texas Senate District 29; State Rep. Joseph Moody represents Texas House District 78; State Rep. Mary Gonzalez represents Texas House District 75; State Rep. Cesar Blanco represents Texas House District 76; and State Rep. Lina Ortega represents Texas House District 77.