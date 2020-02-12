State Senate Committee Approves $100 Million Spending Plan To Fix Dams In New Mexico

A plan to spend $100 million to fix dams throughout New Mexico passed its first test Tuesday amid an urgent call to improve the facilities.

The New Mexico Senate Conservation Committee voted 9-0 to move along a measure that would add funding to fix the state's dam infrastructure.

Democratic Sen. Pete Campos says the state had no choice but to get started soon on fixing damns or risk a tragedy in the future.

New Mexico leads the nation with the highest percentage of high-hazard dams in either poor or unsatisfactory condition, according to an investigation by The Associated Press.