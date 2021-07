New Mexico Democratic State Representative Angelica Rubio discusses housing issues in New Mexico and legislation she co-sponsored that aimed to address issues facing renters and landlords.

With the federal eviction moratorium ending soon, some remain concerned about housing issues in New Mexico. District 35 State Representative Angelica Rubio co-sponsored a bill to address housing concerns during this year's 60-day session. The Democratic State Representative recently shared her thoughts on the need for a housing bill with KRWG News.