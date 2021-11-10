State offers additional guidance surrounding COVID-19 vaccine scheduling for 5-11-year-olds

SANTA FE – Today, the New Mexico Department of Health offered additional guidance around vaccine availability for 5-11 year-olds.

Pediatric Pfizer shipments are arriving in New Mexico in three waves between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, and some providers have not yet received their shipments. As a result, appointments for children 5-11 may not yet be available. DOH encourages New Mexicans to be patient, and to check back over the next week or two if an appointment is not yet available.

Background

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the federal Centers for Disease Control signed off on the use of Pfizer vaccine for 5-11-year-olds. The vaccines – ⅓ the adult dose – are safe and highly effective at preventing serious COVID complications and death. In addition, side effects are milder than in older children. DOH encourages parents and guardians of children in this age group to schedule their children’s vaccinations through their primary health care provider or via vaccineNM.org/kids.

The CDC estimates that every 10 vaccinations in the 5-11 age group can prevent a COVID case in the same age group.

Information from the New Mexico Department of Health.