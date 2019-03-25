Stabbing At Las Cruces Mall Under Investigation

The man suspected in Saturday’s stabbing at the Mesilla Valley Mall was hospitalized and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Police believe the incident started shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, March 23, as a shoplifting incident in the Dillard’s store on the west side of the mall. Investigators learned the 31-year-old man was suspected of shoplifting from Dillard’s. He’s then suspected of physically assaulting several employees and stabbing one as he fled from the mall.

Las Cruces police came in to contact with the man in the parking lot on the southeast side of the mall. Officers gave him multiple commands, but he refused to obey those commands. Police deployed bean-bag and Taser rounds before taking him into custody.

The suspect, who police are not identifying pending completion of the investigation, is hospitalized at an El Paso hospital. A stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital. He has since been released.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Information from Las Cruces Police